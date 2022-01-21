PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 530,503 shares.The stock last traded at $6.08 and had previously closed at $6.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHK. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 99.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

