RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 3.3%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.74. 151,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,921,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

RLX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLX Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in RLX Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in RLX Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

