Tobam Has $891,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Twilio were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2,290.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 48,347.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $848,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,729 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,787 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.67.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $201.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.44. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.11 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

