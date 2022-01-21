Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 4,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $137.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.