Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.98. 784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,908. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.77.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

