Artal Group S.A. Buys New Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 84.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in GDS by 133.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

