Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Euronav also reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

EURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 802,817 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EURN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 11,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,140. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

