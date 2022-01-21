30,000 Shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Bought by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,712. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

