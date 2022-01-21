Zacks: Brokerages Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.61. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.46.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.56. 17,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $159.81 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

