Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Nevro worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.65. The stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,886. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $184.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $113.73.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.