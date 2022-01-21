Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 476.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,426,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,288 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LYEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.32. 891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.