B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Enbridge by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,908 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 33.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Enbridge by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.77 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

