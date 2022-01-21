E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $124.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.