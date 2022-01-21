E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in ServiceNow by 8.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.67.

NYSE:NOW opened at $515.00 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $623.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.48, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

