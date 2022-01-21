E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $463.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $470.33 and its 200-day moving average is $437.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

