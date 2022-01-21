CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys New Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,086 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGYS. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

AGYS opened at $36.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $906.42 million, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

