CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $6.39 Million in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 304,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned 0.07% of Western Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WES. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $5,321,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 984,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 404,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of WES stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.