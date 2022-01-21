PSI Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 338,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 155,198 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,559,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,944,000 after purchasing an additional 420,576 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 15,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Shares of D opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

