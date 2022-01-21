Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.07.

Shares of TPIC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.52. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $81.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

