Zacks: Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

HMLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of HMLP opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.58. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $4,850,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

