Artal Group S.A. Buys 450,000 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned about 1.58% of Kura Oncology worth $19,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.