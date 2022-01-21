Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 8,380 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up about 1.7% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.09% of Mosaic worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Mosaic by 67.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2,375.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 97,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $44.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

