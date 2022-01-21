Head-To-Head Survey: UserTesting (NYSE:USER) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

UserTesting (NYSE:USER) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UserTesting and Paycor HCM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UserTesting $102.19 million 9.17 -$33.98 million N/A N/A Paycor HCM $352.78 million 12.16 -$96.92 million N/A N/A

UserTesting has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paycor HCM.

Profitability

This table compares UserTesting and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UserTesting N/A N/A N/A Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Paycor HCM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UserTesting and Paycor HCM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UserTesting 0 0 9 1 3.10 Paycor HCM 0 4 8 0 2.67

UserTesting currently has a consensus target price of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 103.84%. Paycor HCM has a consensus target price of $39.25, suggesting a potential upside of 59.55%. Given UserTesting’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UserTesting is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

Summary

UserTesting beats Paycor HCM on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc. engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. The company sells through a direct selling motion with field sales representatives; and inside sales organization that sells to mid-market, and small and medium-sized business customers. It serves customers in B2B and B2C technology, health and fitness, retail and apparel, travel and hospitality, financial services, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, consumer products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

