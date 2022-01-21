Zacks: Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Groupon reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.56. Groupon has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

