Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Shares Down 4.2%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARZTY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

