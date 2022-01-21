First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Trading Down 1.5%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $118.55 and last traded at $118.68. Approximately 160,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 189,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day moving average is $127.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

