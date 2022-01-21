Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 30,838 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,838 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $47,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 13.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 26.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 257,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,048 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,980,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,394,000 after acquiring an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

