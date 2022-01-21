Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $56,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Charter Communications by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock opened at $572.16 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $571.03 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $643.28 and its 200 day moving average is $709.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $773.84.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.