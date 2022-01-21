Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Sold by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Cerevel Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.2% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $53,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,304,000 after buying an additional 296,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,440,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,796,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $776,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $3,761,515. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

