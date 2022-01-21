Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Sold by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. cut its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,137 shares during the period. Morphic makes up 2.0% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 4.35% of Morphic worth $89,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Morphic by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORF opened at $40.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $328,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

