Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.5% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 8.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 363,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 29,576 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in AT&T by 11.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 26,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 45.3% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 186,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $26.79 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.28 billion, a PE ratio of 225.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

