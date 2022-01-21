Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,877. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

