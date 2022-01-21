Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 78,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,739. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.78. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

