Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,060,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 75,030,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down 0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,383,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 43.52. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of 16.12 and a fifty-two week high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 37.00.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

