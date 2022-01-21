Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $392,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the second quarter worth $324,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. 11,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.