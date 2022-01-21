Short Interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Rises By 16.0%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,440,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 27,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $41.90. 691,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,782,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.24.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

