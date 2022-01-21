BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BST traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.31. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,748. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

