Brokerages Expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,212,122 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 72.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Innoviva by 1.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $7,102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 885.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 397,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

INVA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

