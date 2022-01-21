Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings. Joint reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.51. 2,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15. Joint has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Joint by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Joint by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter worth $2,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.