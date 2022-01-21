AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $79,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.04.

BKNG stock traded down $30.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,403.57. 12,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,912. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,325.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,320.49. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

