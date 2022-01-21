Keystone Financial Group Decreases Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,225 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises 1.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of SWAN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,122. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $36.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.