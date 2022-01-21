New Concept Energy (TSE:GBR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

New Concept Energy (TSE:GBR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. cut shares of New Concept Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$21.00 price objective on the stock.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc is a Dallas-based oil and gas company which owns oil and gas wells and mineral leases in Ohio and in West Virginia.

