Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $225.00. The company traded as low as $152.12 and last traded at $155.31, with a volume of 93654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.29.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.95.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,661 shares of company stock valued at $63,709,840. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Etsy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.