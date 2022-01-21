Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Intrusion reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTZ. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrusion by 91.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intrusion by 44.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

