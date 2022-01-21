BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 36,584 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,584 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 7.5% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $65,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $14,712,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 301.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 68,808 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 376,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,885. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00.

