BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,651,000 after acquiring an additional 567,605 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 638.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 609,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,880,000 after acquiring an additional 526,797 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8,809.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 325,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,667,000 after buying an additional 321,716 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 344.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,286,000 after buying an additional 314,757 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,458,000 after buying an additional 260,230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,413. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

