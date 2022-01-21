Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Lifted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.34. 4,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,091. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.07.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

