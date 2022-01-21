Keystone Financial Group Purchases 13,006 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,718. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $51.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

