Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,650 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $30,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $3,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 662,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 208,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN remained flat at $$90.46 on Friday. 14,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.18. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

