Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,856 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $54,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Snap by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 3.6% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $13,902,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,462,340 shares of company stock worth $78,166,432 over the last three months.

Snap stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.